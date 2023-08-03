PADUCAH, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be closing east Lakeview Drive at the U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road intersection starting at 7 a.m. on Friday, August 4 to allow widening of the roadway connecting point.
The closure is part of the KY 1286/North Friendship Road reconstruction project.
Lakeview Drive will also be closed for through traffic between Albany Avenue and U.S. 45 starting at 6:30 a.m. on Friday.
There will be no marked detour, and drivers are instructed to self-detour via Albany Avenue and Illinois Street or Marshall Avenue and KY 3074/Bleich Road.
KYTC District 1 says a northbound lane restriction may be required at some point for U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road as work progresses on Lakeview Drive at this intersection.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.