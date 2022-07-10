SALINE COUNTY, ILLINOIS-- A predominantly Black community in southern Illinois is seeking historical designation.
Founded in the 1820s, Lakeview is working to protect and preserve what's left of their history.
In the year 1818, seven families of freed and runaway slaves immigrated from North Carolina and Tennessee to Saline County, Illinois.
Brendan Jennings, descendant of one of the founding families and Lakeview historian, says the early years were scary.
“They were hiding. In short, they were hiding here. And not only were they hiding, they protected this area, vehemently,” Jennings says.
It was a community of soldiers, fighters, veterans, fleeing for a chance at true freedom.
And neighboring white communities welcomed them with open arms.
“The community here accepted that there was a healthy, Black community here. Not only did they accept it, but they embraced and also married into our families,” says Jennings
they built a self-sufficient community that would long outlive them.
Schools, churches, businesses and many homes, passed down for generations.
Jennings says majority of their community is family that reunites every Memorial Day.
“Back when I was a kid and growing up, it would be hundreds of people would be out here every 30th of May. Over time, families have lost connection with Lakeview,” Jennings says.
But with years of economic hardships, Jennings is watching pieces of their history rot away.
“Over time, what's happened is a lot of people from outside the community have come in a bought property, so we're losing land as time goes on, because property taxes are so high. So having a designation would increase the odds of people being able to pay their taxes, keep their property,” Jennings says.
Jennings says unlike White landmarks in other parts of the state, Lakeview didn't get the same protections.
Historical designation for the community means funding to keep Lakeview alive for his future children.
“Our history has been suppressed here, and we're trying to make sure that the future generations know exactly where they come from,” Jennings says.
Jennings hopes Lakeview will have its place not only in Black history, but in Illinois and American history, too.
On Wednesday, Jennings met with the Saline County Historical Society Museum to discuss designation.
They are in the process of creating a committee to spearhead the project.
They're also working to get an archaeological dig to get accurate dates on the township's landmarks.