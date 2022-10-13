GRAND RIVERS, KY — High winds, low relative humidity and dry fuel are the perfect recipe for wildfires.
Under these red flag conditions, fires can spread easily and rapidly. That's why Land Between the Lakes is entering phase 1 of its fire restriction plan.
Forest Fire Management officials say the restrictions could last for the next few weeks. And, if the weather doesn't improve, restrictions could tighten. Our region is under a red flag warning from the National Weather Service Thursday and Friday due to the elevated fire risk.
The Local 6 area saw conditions similar to these back in 2019.
Wildfires aren't as common in our area as in other parts of the country. But, these conditions have the potential to produce large regional fires, like the Gatlinburg fires of 2016.
Clifford jones Jr. has been camping since he was a little boy. He says his grandfather taught him everything he knows about fire safety.
“Make sure the fire's out when I leave. Make sure it’s clean around the brush. We're having trouble with leaves right now. We're trying to keep the leaves away from it,” Jones says.
He even brings his own firewood from home, because he says it doesn't throw sparks into the air.
“We got our own special firewood we bring. It's this right here, because it won't do what it's doing,” says Jones.
Forest Fire Management Officer Russell Harris at Land Between the Lakes says campers should follow similar safety protocols.
It's especially important during red flag warnings.
“If we get a fire to start, they're a lot harder to control. They move a lot faster,” says Harris.
Right now, visitors at the recreational area will only see minor restrictions during phase 1.
Fires are still allowed, but only inside designated camp sites.
“They have designated forest service metal rings. They can still have an open campfire as well as their propane and their jelly fired utensils,” Harris says.
This is because there is an abundance of dry fuel on the ground that catches fire quickly.
“Pine needle, grass, small sticks this size is one-hour fuel,” Harris says.
Despite the rain that fell Wednesday, Harris urges campers not to get a false sense of safety.
“That's usually when we get leftover campfires that escape because they feel like, ’Well, it just rained a little bit. We're fine.’ That's really not the case,” says Harris.
Jones has one more fire safety tip for campers: Look out for the safety of your neighbors.
"You got good neighbors when you go camping, and they watch over you if you need help,” Harris says.
Harris expects conditions to worsen throughout the month of November.
He says LBL will move to full closures where no fires are allowed if necessary.
Land Between the Lakes officials would need to see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall before they decided to lift the restrictions.
Harris says more crews are patrolling the grounds to make sure people are following the new restrictions.
They will also be readily available to help during an emergency — hopefully containing a fire before it spreads too far.
Click here for a list of counties that have issued burn bans in the Local 6 area.