Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area plans to kick off its 2022 season this week with the reopening of campgrounds, environmental education facilities and welcome stations.
The following facilities open Tuesday:
- Energy Lake Campground
- Hillman Ferry Campground
- Piney Campground
The following facilities will be open Wednesday through Sunday beginning March 2:
- Homeplace 1850s Working Farm
- North Welcome Station
- South Welcome Station
- Woodlands Nature Station
Starting in April, those facilities will be open daily.
The Moss Creek Day Use Area is tentatively scheduled to open on April 1, however, its opening is contingent on debris removal efforts in the area.
“We are excited to welcome new and returning visitors to Land Between the Lakes for another great season of camping, environmental education, and outdoor adventures,” said Leisa Cook, area supervisor with the USDA Forest Service at Land Between the Lakes.