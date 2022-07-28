GOLDEN POND, KY — Picture it: you're eating a delicious meal amid ponds and plants as colorful hummingbirds flutter around you on their way to Central America.
If that sounds fun — you're in luck. The Woodlands Nature Station at Land Between the Lakes is hosting Dinner with the Hummingbirds on three separate occasions in August.
Each dinner will be two hours long and features a guest speaker to entertain and inform you while you eat.
If you love hummingbirds but can't make it to the Dinner with the Hummingbird events, don't worry. August is hummingbird month at the Woodlands Nature Station, and there are plenty of other events for you take part in.
Check out the Woodlands Nature Station Facebook page or their website to learn more about upcoming events, including Hummingbird Fest 2022 and their Hummingbird photo contest.