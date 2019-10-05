LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES— Cooler temperatures approaching means it is prime time for gathering around a campfire.
However, with several burn bans across the state of Kentucky, there are rules to know before heading to your favorite camp site.
George Ritchie is very familiar with the rules, having camped at the Hillman Ferry campground for over 10 years.
He likes hanging out with his wife Michele, cooking up ribs and enjoying the great outdoors.
Ritchie said fire safety should be practiced at all times, especially during burn bans.
"Keep it in the ring, don't go out in the woods, that's the thing," said Ritchie.
"Don't light a bonfire where the embers are going to blow into the woods and catch the park on fire."
As people head to Land Between the Lakes, they will notice Smokey Bear telling them just how serious the burn ban is.
L.B.L. Forest Prevention Officer Scotty Mason said lack of rain and dry conditions are reasons for the almost month-long burn bans.
"All the dead leaves they're starting to change colors and fall off the trees, a little different this year that they started to wilt and curl up on the tree before they fell," said Mason.
"So they're not flat and even on the ground so when they're fluffy on the ground like that, is more receptive to an ember getting in there and creating fire growth."
Mason said because of receptive fuel beds and worry of wildfires, there have been forced adjustments for visitors.
For the time being campfires are not allowed for dispersed camping; camping that is far away from people and amenities.
"So no campfires allowed in disperse campsites it has to be a developed recreation site," said Mason.
"So like I was going back to Hillman Ferry or Piney, one of those types of sites that has the approved forest service rings in place."
Ritchie said those heading to L.B.L. for a weekend of fun must remember a few things.
"Be cautious of how you start the fire and how big the fire is and don't leave it."
Livingston and Lyon County next to L.B.L. are also under burn bans.
Officials urge visitors not leave a fire before it is completely put out.
Visit the Land Between the Lake Facebook page and push alerts page for updates on their operations under the burn ban.