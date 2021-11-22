Free Christmas tree permits will be available from Friday, Nov. 26 to Dec. 24. Those permits are available on the Land Between the Lakes website.
By clicking the link above you can also review maps and cutting guidelines for this year's tree cutting season.
A permit entitles families to cut down one cedar tree between the dates listed above. Trees may be cut anywhere in Land Between the Lakes except:
- Within sight of U.S. Highway 68/Ky. Route 80
- Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway
- Cemeteries
- Nature Watch Areas
- Campgrounds
- Facilities, including the Elk & Bison Prairie
- Other mowed areas
Trees must be less than 10 feet tall, and stumps must be less than 4 inches tall.
Chain saws may be used, however, use of of trucks, winches, tractors, or other heavy equipment are prohibited.
The U.S. Forrest Service is asking families to follow these guidelines when choosing, and cutting down, their Christmas tree.
- Choose a fresh tree. If needles fall off easily, the tree is dry and can easily catch on fire.
- When setting up your tree, cut the base off two inches above the original cut to help the tree absorb more water.
- Place the tree in a stable, tip-proof container and water it daily.
- Place the tree away from heat sources such as heating vents, wood stoves, or open flames.
- Be sure decorative lights are UL approved and in good condition. Never leave tree lights on while asleep or away from home. LED lights are a great way to save energy.
- Discard the tree when it begins to show signs of drying, such as brown or yellow coloration, or excessive needle dropping.