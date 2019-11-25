LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES — Want a free Christmas tree? Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is again offering free permits to cut down your own cedar tree.
LBL says this year, permits are available online from Nov. 29 to Dec. 24. They are also available within those dates at the LBL administrative office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A permit allows each family to cut one cedar tree. The trees must be under 10-feet tall, and stumps must be less than 4 inches tall.
Trees can be cut anywhere in Land Between the Lakes except within sight of U.S. 68/KY80, Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway, cemeteries, nature watch areas, campgrounds and other mowed areas.
For more information about the rules and regulations about which trees can be cut and how, click here. To get a permit, and for more information about cutting your own cedar Christmas tree at LBL, click here.