Friends of Land Between the Lakes will host bald eagle viewing cruises and programs in January and February 2022.
Eagle viewing cruises on Kentucky Lake will be hosted on the CQ Princess, a 96-foot, double-decker luxury yacht, on Jan. 14-17, all departing from Kenlake Marina at Kenlake State Resort Park.
Each cruise will not only include some great views of eagles, but also a hot catered meal.
On-board naturalists from the Woodlands Nature Station will help spot eagles and other wildlife as well as tell detail the bald eagle's comeback from the brink of extinction in western Kentucky.
Visitors are also likely to see native wildlife such as ducks, turkeys, deer and herons.
The dates for the eagle viewing cruises include:
Friday, Jan. 14, Brunch Cruise | 11am-2pm
Saturday, Jan. 15, Brunch Cruise | 8:30-11:30am
Saturday, Jan. 15, Lunch Cruise | 1-4pm
Sunday, Jan. 16, Brunch Cruise | 11am-2pm
Monday, Jan. 17, Lunch Cruise | 11am-2pm
To book your reservation call 270-924-2020.
Friends of Land Between the Lakes is also offering on-location open-house style programs throughout January and February. Those programs will explore favorite Land Between the Lakes bays, shorelines and roosting spots of bald eagles.
The programs will last from 1-3 p.m. the following days:
Saturday, January 8 - Pisgah Point
Saturday, January 15 - Honker Lake
Sunday, January 16 - Smith Bay
Saturday, January 22 - Barkley Dam
Saturday, January 29 - Honker Lake
Saturday, February 5 - Kentucky Dam
Visit the Land Between the Lakes website for more information.