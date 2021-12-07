bald-eagle

Friends of Land Between the Lakes will host bald eagle viewing cruises and programs in January and February 2022.

Eagle viewing cruises on Kentucky Lake will be hosted on the CQ Princess, a 96-foot, double-decker luxury yacht, on Jan. 14-17, all departing from Kenlake Marina at Kenlake State Resort Park.

Each cruise will not only include some great views of eagles, but also a hot catered meal.

On-board naturalists from the Woodlands Nature Station will help spot eagles and other wildlife as well as tell detail the bald eagle's comeback from the brink of extinction in western Kentucky. 

Visitors are also likely to see native wildlife such as ducks, turkeys, deer and herons.

The dates for the eagle viewing cruises include:

Friday, Jan. 14, Brunch Cruise | 11am-2pm

Saturday, Jan. 15, Brunch Cruise | 8:30-11:30am

Saturday, Jan. 15, Lunch Cruise | 1-4pm

Sunday, Jan. 16, Brunch Cruise | 11am-2pm

Monday, Jan. 17, Lunch Cruise | 11am-2pm

To book your reservation call 270-924-2020.

Friends of Land Between the Lakes is also offering on-location open-house style programs throughout January and February. Those programs will explore favorite Land Between the Lakes bays, shorelines and roosting spots of bald eagles.

The programs will last from 1-3 p.m. the following days:

Saturday, January 8 - Pisgah Point

Saturday, January 15 - Honker Lake

Sunday, January 16 - Smith Bay

Saturday, January 22 - Barkley Dam

Saturday, January 29 - Honker Lake

Saturday, February 5 - Kentucky Dam

Visit the Land Between the Lakes website for more information.