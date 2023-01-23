CHAMPAIGN, IL — Landowners and farmers in five southern Illinois counties may now apply for funding to assist them in protecting some of their natural resources.
According to a Monday release, Regional Conservation Partnership Program funds are now available for the Southern Illinois Oak Ecosystem Restorations effort in Southern Illinois.
Landowners can apply for RCPP assistance with certain practices, the release explains, like: forest stand improvement, brush management, and tree or shrub establishment.
The project aims to improve oak forests in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Pope, and Union Counties.
Interested community members can submit applications in-person or online, the release explains.
To submit your application online, sign in to your farmers.gov account, or create an account, and upload your application.
Alternatively, you may bring a completed application to your local Natural Resources Conservation Service office.
Click here for more information, or contact your local NRCS field office.