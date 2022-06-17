LYON COUNTY, KY — A portion of westbound I-24 in Lyon County is restricted to one lane from mile marker 49 to 45 due to damaged pavement.
The contractor has completed an initial round of repairs but will be moving to night work beginning on Monday, June 20 due to excessive heat in our area. They will be active in the work zone at night when weather allows for three to four weeks.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reminds drivers to be alert for merging traffic as they approach the 49 mile marker. All traffic will be merging into the left-hand lane in this area.