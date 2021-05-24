CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — A northbound lane of the Interstate 69 corridor will be closed in Caldwell County for multiple weeks starting Monday.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 says the lane closure, which began Monday morning, will be at mile point 81 of the I-69 corridor, continuing towards the Hopkins County line.
The closure will allow a contractor to begin tree removal at that location. Once the northbound tree removal work is complete, crews will switch to the southbound lane towards the KY 293 interchange.
The work is expected to be finished within three weeks, the cabinet says.
Drivers are advised to expect travel delays in this work zone, and the amount of time the project takes depends on the weather.