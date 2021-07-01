WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL– Beginning the night of Tuesday, July 6, there will be road construction on I-57 in Williamson County.
According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the construction will extend along I-57 from Old IL 13 in Marion (mile post 53) to Johnston City (mile post 59) and will require lane closures.
Crews will work nightly from 7 p.m to 7 a.m. Their work includes pavement patches, pavement removal and replacement at the underpasses, milling, resurfacing and pavement markings.
Construction is expected to last until mid-October.