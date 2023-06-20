PADUCAH — If U.S. 60/Park Avenue Westbound is a part of your daily travel, you might want to prepare for a little extra time added onto your Wednesday commute.
According to a news release by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, on Wednesday, June 21, a contractor will begin construction on the second of two entrances for a new business. A crew will demolish the existing curb and entrance. A gravel entrance will be left in its place, the KYTC says. In a few weeks, the crew will return to finish the new concrete entrance and curb line.
U.S. 60/Park Ave westbound is about a mile west of Noble Park and immediately west of the Metcalf Lane intersection, the KYTC explains.
Westbound drivers should be aware this project will cause westbound traffic to go down to one lane from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. It may cause some slight delays, and the KYTC reminds drivers to exercise caution in work zones.