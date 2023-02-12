MARSHALL COUNTY, KY– The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is keeping traffic restricted to one lane on Interstate 24 eastbound and will also keep two ramps closed at Exit 25 because of a large pothole.
The KYTC Marshall County Highway Maintenance Crew has been checking the pothole and patching it throughout the week.
With a lane restriction keeping traffic off the pothole, the crew had planned to start a major repair effort on Monday. However, with rain in the forecast for Monday afternoon and Tuesday, the repairs have been scheduled for Sunday morning. A excavator will be used to dig out the pothole and repair the base before a concrete cap is placed on the site. The lane restriction and ramp closures will remain in place until the concrete has cured.
As a reminder, I-24 eastbound traffic is restricted to one lane at the overpass that crosses KY 1523 in the interchange. All eastbound traffic is moved to the left-hand or passing lane. This will also require the southbound KY 1523 Exit 52-A ramp to I-24 eastbound and the I-24 Exit 25-B eastbound ramp to KY 1523 northbound be closed.
The ramp closures will require traffic that would normally make those ramp movements to use the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange to travel into and out of Calvert City.
Eastbound motorists on I-24 should be prepared to encounter slowing and merging traffic as they approach the first overpass in the Exit 25 Interchange. Motorists attempting to enter or exit the eastbound lanes of I-24 to and from Calvert City should self-detour via the U.S. 62 Exit 27 Interchange as directed by message boards.
There is no impact to I-24 westbound traffic or I-69 traffic. All other ramps in the interchange are open and functioning normally.
KYTC District 1 will attempt to provide a timely update when the monster pothole is repaired and traffic returned to normal flow.