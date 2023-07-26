HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Starting Thursday, a lane restriction will be in place along a section of U.S. 51 in northern Hickman County, Kentucky, to repair erosion around a bridge caused by last week's flash flooding.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the highway will be down to one lane at mile point 13.84 for erosion repairs around the Obion Creek Bridge. The work zone is between Clinton and Arlington, KYTC says, a little more than a mile south of the Hickman County line with Carlisle County.
For the next three weeks or so, drivers can expect one-lane traffic in that area with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal.
During that time, a contractor will place sheet piling and pour concrete around the bridge abutment to repair the erosion, KYTC says.
The target completion date for the project is Aug. 18.