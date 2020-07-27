CHRISTIAN AND HOPKINS COUNTIES — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 109 will have a lane restriction at the Christian and Hopkins County Line beginning Monday, July 27.
KYTC says the bridge will remain open but will be reduced to one ten foot lane controlled temporary signals. Message boards will also be set up at each end of the project.
KYTC says this replacement is part of the Bridging Kentucky effort, which is a program to improve the safety and soundness of the Commonwealth's bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state.
Click here for more information about Bridging Kentucky and other bridge projects.
You can find timely traffic advisories in KYTC Highway District 2 by going to their Facebook or Twitter pages.
You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page. Navigate Traffic at GoKY.KY.Gov, WAZE.com or via the WAZE App.