HICKMAN, KY — Traffic is restricted to one lane on a section of Kentucky 94 in the city of Hickman, Kentucky, the state transportation cabinet says.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the city has restricted traffic to one lane near the 14 mile marker on Wednesday for utility work.
KY 94, which is also Moscow Avenue, is restricted near the intersection with Van Lee Boulevard so a crew can repair a water line along the shoulder of the road, KYTC says. That's between Marion Avenue and 10th Street.
Drivers are advised to keep an eye out for flaggers directing traffic, and that delays are possible while personnel are moving and placing equipment.
KYTC asks drivers to be careful where personnel, equipment and flaggers are in place near the flow of traffic.