MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A work zone lane restriction is in place Monday on Kentucky 408 east of Benton in Marshall County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The work zone is at the 10 mile marker of KY 408/Eggners Ferry Road, immediately west of the Steve Poole Road intersection. There, drivers will come across intermittent periods of one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.
KYTC personnel will be doing erosion control work along a headwall near where Tubbs Creek runs into the Clarks River, the cabinet says.
The work zone will be in place from about 9 a.m. to about 2 p.m., and drivers are asked to use caution where KYTC maintenance personnel, flaggers and equipment are present along the roadway, working near the flow of traffic.