PADUCAH — The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60/U.S. 62 are restricted to one lane starting this weekend at a location in the Reidland area of McCracken County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC says all eastbound traffic will have to move to the left-hand lane at mile point 19.4 over the weekend, after a hole was discovered in the deck of the P&L Railroad overpass just east of the Pugh Road intersection.
Repairs to the overpass are expected to start at 7 a.m. Monday, May 11. On Monday, the cabinet says an 8-foot load width restriction will be in place to allow a crew to begin work on the bridge deck. That restriction is expected to stay in effect all day Monday because of the equipment that will be required.
The eastbound lane restriction will stay in effect through Tuesday, and possibly into Wednesday to allow the concrete used in the repairs to cure, KYTC says.
The construction zone is about half a mile from the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 connector at the west end of the Tennessee River Bridge, KYTC says.