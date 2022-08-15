MURRAY, KY — A lane restriction is in place at mile point 10.9 along U.S. 641 north of Murray in Calloway County to allow for a construction project, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
Northbound and southbound traffic is restricted to one lane in the work zone, which is less than a mile north of the U.S. 641 intersection with Kentucky 80.
Crews are constructing an R-cut intersection for the Paschall Truck Lines entrance at that location, KYTC says.
KYTC says traffic will initially be moved to the right-hand lane, so work can begin along the median.
If the weather allows, KYTC says the project is expected to take about three weeks to complete.
The cabinet says traffic delays are possible while personnel are moving and placing equipment, and drivers are asked to use caution where people are working near the flow of traffic.