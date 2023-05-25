Lyon County sinkhole filled .jpg

Photos posted to Facebook by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet show a sinkhole along Interstate 24 that personnel excavated and then filled with concrete. 

LYON COUNTY, KY — A lane restriction along Interstate 24 eastbound in Lyon County was lifted Thursday after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet filled a sinkhole that opened up along the right-of-way on Saturday. 

KYTC says engineers attributed the sinkhole, which appeared at the 41 mile marker, to a natural spring that had eroded the soil over time. KYTC says the hole was about 12-feet deep. 

A crew excavated the sinkhole on Monday, and then it was filled with concrete. A rock drain was created so water could seep from the spring into a nearby ditch line. 

While personnel performed that work, I-24 eastbound was restricted to one lane just east of the U.S. 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa exit 40 interchange. Thursday afternoon, KYTC announced that the work was finished, the lane restriction was removed and traffic flow returned to normal — just in time for Memorial Day weekend. 