LYON COUNTY, KY — A lane restriction along Interstate 24 eastbound in Lyon County was lifted Thursday after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet filled a sinkhole that opened up along the right-of-way on Saturday.
KYTC says engineers attributed the sinkhole, which appeared at the 41 mile marker, to a natural spring that had eroded the soil over time. KYTC says the hole was about 12-feet deep.
A crew excavated the sinkhole on Monday, and then it was filled with concrete. A rock drain was created so water could seep from the spring into a nearby ditch line.
While personnel performed that work, I-24 eastbound was restricted to one lane just east of the U.S. 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa exit 40 interchange. Thursday afternoon, KYTC announced that the work was finished, the lane restriction was removed and traffic flow returned to normal — just in time for Memorial Day weekend.