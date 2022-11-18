KY 305/Cairo Road

PADUCAH — The McCracken County Road Department plans a work zone lane restriction on KY 305/Cairo Road from about 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

KY 305/Cairo Road will be restricted to one lane near mile point 10 to replace a drainage pipe at the Triangle Avenue intersection. This is along KY 305 between KY 1420/Noble Road and U.S. 45/H.C. Mathis Drive.

This work zone lane restriction is about 1.5 miles east of the Interstate 24 Paducah Exit 3 Interchange near the Triangle Enterprises Headquarters.

Motorists should be prepared for one lane traffic with alternating flow. Some delays are possible.