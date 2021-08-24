PADUCAH– ATMOS Energy plans to restrict eastbound traffic to one-lane on U.S. 60-Business/The I-24 Business Loop in downtown Paducah starting Wednesday.
The section of U.S 60 that will have lane restrictions runs along South Fourth Street and South Third Street.
Traffic from the downtown area headed towards Paducah's Southside will be restricted to one lane between Washington Street and Oscar Cross Avenue. This work zone runs along U.S. 60-Business between mile point 1.911 and mile point 2.169 and includes the intersections with Clark Street and Adams Street.
According to the KYTC, the utility project may also affect the sidewalk area in the workzone.
ATMOS Energy anticipates work on natural gas lines along this 4 block area will continue until around October 1, 2021.