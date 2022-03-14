LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A section of Interstate 24 will be restricted to one lane in Livingston County, Kentucky, Tuesday the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The restriction will allow a crew to core drill pavement samples as part of research that will be used to plan future pavement maintenance projects along that section of I-24, KYTC District 1 says. The work zone will be in place from the 30 mile marker to mile point 33.66.
Drivers are advised to keep an eye out for one-lane traffic eastbound at that location from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, and westbound from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Traffic will move to the left hand lane in the work zone.
KYTC District 1 asks drivers to use caution around equipment and flaggers and personnel working near the flow of traffic.