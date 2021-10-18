TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A work zone lane restriction is set to begin Tuesday along part of U.S. 68 west of Cadiz in Trigg County.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a contractor will restrict eastbound traffic to one lane between the 13 and 14 mile markers so rock can be placed along slopes to help with erosion control.
The area where the work zone will be in place is near the Averitt Road intersection, KYTC says. Drivers should have their eyes out for slowing and merging traffic as they near the work zone, and for trucks carrying materials to the worksite. All vehicles will move to the left-hand lane.
KYTC says the work zone will move from time to time to accommodate similar work at other locations between Cadiz and Canton. Additional work includes reworking washouts, installation of fencing or guardrails, a final round of shouldering, grading in the median, seeding, ditching and more. KYTC says the contractor will also be doing some work along the multi-use trail.