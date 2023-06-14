PADUCAH – The city of Brookport, Illinois, will have a work zone lane restriction on the Illinois side of the U.S 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge on Thursday.
The bridge will be down to one-lane traffic with alternating flow starting at 9 a.m. The restrictions are expected to end around 1 p.m.
Due to limited space on the bridge, northbound drivers from Kentucky into Illinois should be on the lookout for work zone signs and be prepared to encounter a flagger at the Kentucky end of the bridge.
Timely updates will be given as the work progresses, according to KYTC District 1 and the city of Brookport. To check for updates, visit the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.