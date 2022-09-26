On Tuesday, a lane restriction will be in place on U.S. 60 at the Clark's River Bridge in McCracken County in Southside Paducah.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the restriction will allow crews to clean the bridge deck and perform maintenance work.
KYTC says a maintenance crew plans to start on the eastbound bridge around 7:30 a.m.
Once work is completed there, the crew will move to the westbound bridge.
Drivers are urged to be alert for the work zone, and the cabinet asks folks to slow down where personnel are working near the flow of traffic