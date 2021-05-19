PADUCAH — If you were in the area of the Interstate 24/U.S. 60 Paducah exit 4 interchange Wednesday afternoon, you probably spent some time stuck in backed up traffic.
The video above shows how traffic looked this afternoon along U.S. 60 Hinkleville Road at I-24 exit 4.
As we first told you Monday, eastbound traffic is restricted to one lane and the eastbound entry ramp is closed at that interchange. It's impacting many of you.
The lane restriction and ramp closure is in place so the entry ramp can be extended. The target date for the project's completion is Aug. 1.
MORE DETAILS: Eastbound entry ramp closed, lane restriction in place at I-24 Paducah exit 4
The contractor on the project has committed to reopening both eastbound lanes during the Memorial Day and July 4th holiday weekend travel periods, the cabinet says. The eastbound entry ramp at exit 4 will remain closed for the duration of the project.