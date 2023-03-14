WEST KENTUCKY — A lane restriction will be in place along the Interstate 24 Cumberland River Bridge at the Lyon County, Livingston County line Wednesday and Thursday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a contractor will be inspecting the bridge using an under-bridge inspection vehicle and climbers. Traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane in the work zone, which will be in place from about 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Drivers can expect slowing and merging traffic as they approach mile marker 34, just west of the Lyon County weigh station. KYTC says some delays are possible while the crew is moving and placing equipment.
KYTC asks drivers to exercise caution where inspection personnel are working along the roadway, and where equipment and flaggers are near the flow of traffic.