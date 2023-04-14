LYON COUNTY, KY — A lane restriction will be in place during the day along U.S. 641 north of Eddyville in Lyon County On Monday and Tuesday so a crew can make bridge repairs, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The road will be restricted to one lane at mile point 0.529 so personnel can repair the P&L railroad overpass between Eddyville and Fredonia. KYTC says the work zone is about a half-mile north of the U.S. 62 intersection at Eddyville.
KYTC says the work zone is expected to be active from about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Drivers can expect one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. There may be some traffic delays while workers are moving and placing equipment.
KYTC asks drivers to use caution where workers, flaggers and equipment will be in place near the flow of traffic.