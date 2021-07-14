PADUCAH — A work zone lane restriction will be in place Thursday along a section of U.S. 60 in eastern McCracken County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The wok zone will run from the 20 mile marker at the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 intersection near the end of the Ledbetter Bridge westward to the Clarks River Bridge at mile point 18.6. It will allow a McCracken County highway maintenance crew to grind down multiple bumps in the pavement in the Harned's Drive-In area, the cabinet says. The crew will use a milling machine to grind the bumps down.
KYTC says the lane restriction will begin around 7:30 a.m. The crew is expected to be working in the area for much of the day Thursday.
At first, all traffic will move to the left-hand lane to allow the crew to work in the right-hand lane. Next, the crew will shift traffic, and perform grinding work along the left-hand lane.
The cabinet warns drivers that some delays are possible while the work is going on, and drivers are asked to use caution when traveling past the highway maintenance crew and the equipment they will be using.