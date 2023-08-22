MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Brush cutting work that required a daytime lane restriction along a section of Interstate 69 northbound in Marshall County will continue on Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The lane restriction was in place from about 8 a.m. to about noon on Tuesday for mechanical brush cutting along the right-of-way runs from about the 50 mile marker northbound, extending onto the flyover ramp that carries traffic to Kentucky 1523 into Calvert City and the Interstate 24 westbound ramp. KYTC says the Marshall County Highway Maintenance Crew had hoped to finish the brush cutting work on Tuesday, but the heat wave affecting the Local 6 area and the density of the brush along the work zone required the crew to extend its work into Wednesday.
KYTC says it will continue a work zone lane restriction in that same area for mechanical brush cutting along the right of way and guardrail runs. The work zone — which starts just north of the Lakeview Road overpass — is expected to be in place from about 8 a.m. to about 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Drivers can expect slowing and merging traffic as they near the 50 mile marker. All northbound traffic will move to the left hand or passing lane. Some minor travel delays are possible while equipment is being moved.
KYTC says the northbound lane restriction should not impact southbound traffic.