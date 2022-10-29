MURRAY, KY — A work zone lane restriction will resume along U.S. 641 north of Murray on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
The work zone on U.S. 641 at mile point 10.9 is to construct an R-Cut intersection for the Paschall Truck Lines (PTL) entrance. This work zone is about 7/10 mile north of the U.S. 641/KY 80 intersection.
The work zone will resume with all traffic moved to the right-hand or driving lane to allow the contractor to resume work in the median.
The contractor plans to work on drain drop boxes in the median to accommodate ongoing construction of the R-Cut at the new PTL Truck Lines main entrance.
Concrete work on the drop boxes is expected to take about three to four days to complete. Work on the R-Cut is expected to take about two weeks to complete.
Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.