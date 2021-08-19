MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– An environmental contractor plans to restrict westbound traffic to one lane on a section of Interstate 24 in McCracken County tonight.
The closure will limit I-24 westbound traffic to one lane near the 15 mile marker during the overnight hours. This work zone will be immediately west of the U.S. 68 Reidland-Paducah Exit 16 Interchange.
All traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane in this work zone.
The contractor plans to begin work at 9:30 p.m., Thursday, to approximately 4:30 a.m., Friday, to clean up residue at the site of a recent incident.