MASSAC COUNTY, IL — Daytime lane restrictions began Monday on the Metropolis, Illinois, side of the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge that connects Metropolis to Paducah, transportation officials say.
The Illinois Department of Transportation Cabinet says the lane closures will allow personnel to perform bridge inspections. The first restriction, which will be in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, will be in place from March 6 to March 10.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says eastbound traffic will be restricted from Illinois into Kentucky Monday and Tuesday. Then, westbound traffic will be restricted Wednesday through Friday, weather permitting.
KYTC says drivers should be prepared to encounter slowing and merging traffic as they near the bridge. A 55 mph work zone speed limit will be in place, and police will be posted to enforce it.
IDOT says, if needed, a second round of work zone restrictions will be in place from March 13 to March 17. That lane closure would also be in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.