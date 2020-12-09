BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a work zone lane restriction is planned along KY 286 in Ballard county at the site of the Monday night crash involving two semi trucks.
The crash blocked the roadway for about 14 hours Tuesday and KYTC says it caused substantial damage to the shoulder of the roadway. KYTC says the Ballard County Highway Maintenance Crew plans to be back at the site today to reconstruct the shoulder.
The transportation cabinet says drivers should be prepared for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers during the day in this area. KYTC says some delays are possible during moving and positioning equipment needed to do the job.
The work zone is along KY 286 near the New York community between KY 1345/Myers Road and KY 802/LaCenter Road.
KYTC and Kentucky State Police say late Monday night a semi tractor trailer drove off the roadway and overcorrected before crossing to the oncoming lane and overturning. Then another tractor trailer collided with the overturned semi, drove off the road, and caught fire.
The driver of the semi which caught fire was flown to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, for severe burns.