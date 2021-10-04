LYON COUNTY, KY– A contractor for the KYTC will begin an asphalt patching project along sections of Interstate 24 in Lyon and Livingston counties this week.
This pothole patching project runs from the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange in Livingston County eastward to about the 38 mile marker near the KY 93 Overpass in Lyon County.
The contractor plans to plans to create a work zone along this section of I-24 on the following schedule:
- Monday, Oct. 4 - Eastbound driving lane between Exit 31 and the 38 mile marker.
- Tuesday, Oct. 5 - Eastbound Scales at 37mm closed for milling and paving of ramps, westbound driving lane from 38mm to Exit 31.
- Wednesday, Oct. 6 - Eastbound passing lane from Exit 31 to 38mm, begin paving along Westbound lanes from 38mm to Exit 31, and westbound Scales at 37mm closed for milling and paving.
- Thursday, Oct. 7 - Paving along the passing lane between Exit 31 and 38mm in both directions.
- Friday, Oct. 8 - Finish whatever work remains.
Appropriate caution should be used around the workzone. Delays are possible during the pavement patching project.