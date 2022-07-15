PADUCAH — According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, contractors are planning work zone lane restrictions along Interstate 24 starting on Monday, July 11.
The release states contractors will be milling and paving to smooth bridge and overpass approaches between the 3.5 and 12.1 mile markers.
The cabinet says the project will be completed in three short phases, to help reduce the length of restrictions. The work zone will be active during the daylight hours for an estimated four days.
The Transportation Cabinet is urging drivers to use caution in the area and be on the lookout for slow traffic, merging drivers, moving equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel.