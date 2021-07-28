TRIGG COUNTY, KY– The KYTC is planning work zone lane restrictions on the U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton starting Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
The work zone starts at mile point 8.596 to allow for a detailed inspection of the bridge. One lane will remain open in each direction during the inspection process.
There will be an 8 ft load width restriction for westbound traffic due to the use of a UBIV- an under bridge inspection vehicle on the westbound lanes.
Additionally, the trail walkway on the south side of the bridge will be closed to allow inspectors to climb the bridge structure.
The inspection team anticipates being on the bridge from 8 a.m to 4 p.m, from Tuesday through Friday, August 6. If additional time is needed for the inspection the team plans to return on Monday, August 9.