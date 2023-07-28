MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A daytime work zone lane restriction starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1 on U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road in McCracken County as a subproject for the KY 1286/North Friendship Road reconstruction project.
The lane restriction will start at mile marker 7.141 and will restrict traffic to one lane traveling both directions. The restriction is expected to be lifted at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2.
The work zone will allow the crew to put boring under the roadway, which provides electrical connections for a new traffic signal to be constructed at the intersection.
The configuration of the work zone may change as the project progresses, and delays may occur due to the movement and placement of equipment.
Drivers are instructed to use caution when traveling through work zones.
For updates on the KY 1286/North Friendship Road reconstruction project, visit the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet website.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.