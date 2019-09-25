PADUCAH — Bob Cherry spends a lot of time on the Ohio River in his boat.

"I'm just a retired captain that just likes to get out and play on the river," says Cherry.

Over the past year, Cherry has seen a body of land form by the Paducah Transient Boat Dock.

"Last year when I came down here for the Barbecue on the River and I could see a little island starting down there, and I didn't think much about it. It's just starting to build," says Cherry.

That small island Cherry saw last year isn't small anymore. Sky 6 video shows just how big the the landmass is, and it continues to expand.

"This all happened in the last year, and now i'm sitting here on 5 feet of water where it used to be 15," says Cherry.

The landmass that's forming is so thick that it's hard as a rock and can be walked on.

"What I'm worried about is if it keeps building like this, it's going to cover up the Transient Boat Dock and at least half of it on the inside part," says Cherry.

Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt says it's something they are aware of and concerned about. At this point, they don't know what's causing the landmass to form, but Arndt says they're working with the University of Kentucky to figure out a way to stop it.

"What we don't want to do is drop money towards it once every six months, we want to try and see if we can fix it to where it won't happen again, then go in and remove it," says Arndt.

The city of Paducah is asking the University of Kentucky to conduct a study to help find a solution. Arndt says they hope to start the study soon, and have it completed by the end of this fiscal year. It's unclear how much the study will cost.

To learn more about this story and others, follow Thomas on Facebook and Twitter.