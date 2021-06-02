MASSAC COUNTY, IL — Massac Sheriff Chad Kaylor tells Local 6 there is a traffic back up on Interstate 24 at the eastbound New Columbia/Big Bay exit.
Sheriff Kaylor says dispatch started receiving numerous motorist assist calls around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
When deputies got out there, many cars had damaged tires.
Deputies discovered a large hole in the pavement 12 to 15 feet in diameter.
If you are in the Marion area heading towards Metropolis, Sheriff Kaylor advises you to take another route.
Kaylor says he understands the state is on their way to evaluate what the next steps are.
