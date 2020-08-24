McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — There's a large police presence on Hovecamp Road in McCracken County after a report of shots fired.
A Local 6 crew at the scene says county deputies and Paducah City Police are at the scene and have blocked a street between Husband and Yarbo Roads.
Details are limited at this time, but deputies and police at one point had their guns drawn and announced over the loudspeaker twice for someone to come out with their hands up.
Our crew at the scene saw two people walk out backwards with their hands up and have been taken into custody.
We're told the scene is now secure, and no one was injured.
This is a developing story and we'll bring you the latest on Local 6 at five and six.