Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Carlisle, McCracken, southeastern Ballard and northern Graves Counties through 1045 PM CDT... At 953 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Metropolis to near La Center to near Wickliffe. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... West Paducah and Lovelaceville around 1000 PM CDT. Barkley Regional Airport around 1005 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Paducah, Lone Oak and Reidland. This includes the following highways... Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 17. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 25 and 31. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH