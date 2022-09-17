FULTON, KY — A banana eating contests, a bake-off, a parade, a doggy pageant, and even a 1-ton banana pudding — find all of this and more at the 60th annual banana festival in Fulton, KY.
The week-long festival runs from September 9 - 17 in Fulton, KY and South Fulton, TN. Each day is chock-full of events for the whole family to enjoy.
Interim Director of Fulton Tourism, Kenny Etherton, joined us live in-studio this morning to discuss what the banana festival has to offer. According to Etherton, there is lots of good fun to be had throughout the week. He said his favorite part of the festival is the parade, which is being held Saturday Sept. 17th. Etherton said they don't just throw out candy to attendees- they actually throw bananas to the crowd as well. Right after the parade, attendees can chow-down on the 'world's biggest' banana pudding, weighing in at a whopping 1-ton.
A full schedule of events is listed below. For more information, visit the Banana Festival website here or their Facebook page here.
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 9TH, 2022
- 6 p.m. – Banana Reception at Meadows Hotel
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 10TH, 2022
- 8 a.m. – Pistol and Turkey Shoot at Fulton PD Range Park Rd
- 8 a.m. – Beauty Pageant Registration at Fulton City High School
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Drop off Photography Entries at Pontotoc
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Kids Activities at Unity & Pontotoc Park
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 11TH, 2022
- 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Drop off photography entries at Pontotoc Park
MONDAY SEPTEMBER 12TH, 2022
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Drop off photography entries, Pontotoc Building
- 6:30 p.m. – Ladies Night: “Second Annual Peace, Love, & Foliage Event” Pontotoc Park, Fulton
TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 13TH, 2022
- School Art Contest Judging
- Photo Contest Judging – (Entries will be accepted until 11:00 a.m.)
- 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Bake-Off entry drop off at Fancy Fannie’s, 422 Lake Street, Fulton KY
- 5 p.m. – Bake Off Judging
- 6 p.m. – Bake Off Winners Announced
- 5:30 p.m. – The Amazing Banana Race/Scavenger Hunt, ages 12-18 (individual or groups) in Unity Park & Pontotoc Park
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 14TH, 2022
- 9 a.m. – Senior Citizens Activities at the Pontotoc Building
- 3 p.m. – Faith and Family Night activities Presented by the Ministerial Alliance
- 5 p.m. – Tyson Foods – Community meal at Pontotoc Park
- 5 p.m. – Banana Pudding Path at Pontotoc Building
- 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Banana Cabana at Pontotoc Building
- 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Chalk Art at Unity Park walking trail
- 6 p.m. – Kiddie Parade
- 7 p.m. – Faith & Family Night entertainment at Unity Park
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 15TH, 2022
- 9 a.m. – Vendors, Downtown
- 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Banana Cabana Pontotoc Building
- 7 p.m. – Fulton’s Got Talent
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 16TH, 2022
- 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Health Fair at Fulton First Baptist Church, sponsored by Fulton County Extension Office
- 9 a.m. – Vendors, Downtown
- 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Kids Activities open
- 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Banana Cabana at the Pontotoc Building
- 6 p.m. – Overwatch
- 7 p.m. – Blackhawk
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17TH, 2022
- 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Rotary Club Car Show (registration begins at 7:30 a.m.) Downtown Lake Street
- 8 a.m. – Banana 5K Run/Walk (registration will begin at 7am) Raise the Bar Gym
- 9 a.m. – Vendors, Downtown
- 9 a.m. – Kiwanis Cornhole Tournament at The Keg patio
- 10 a.m. – Banana eating contest at the front of the bandstand on Lake Street
- 11 a.m. – Banana Brawl at Pontotoc Park
- 11: a.m. – 10 p.m. – Banana Cabana at the Pontotoc Building
- 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Kids Activities
- 11 a.m. – Dunking booth to benefit the Fulton Dog Pound, sponsored by Kayser at Pontotoc Park
- 2 p.m. – Doggy Pageant on the Pontotoc Stage (Registration starts at 1:30 p.m.)
- 4 p.m. – Lion’s Club GRANDE Parade, starts at Broadway in So. Fulton and ends on Lake Street in Fulton
- ONE TON BANANA PUDDING – Served in front of the Meadows Hotel following parade
- 6 p.m. – Fulton’s Got Talent 2022 Winner
- 7 p.m. – Jordan Skoda and The Damwrights
- 8:30 p.m. – Chase Matthew