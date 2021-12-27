SAMBURG, TN — Samburg, Tennessee, Mayor John Glessner says the last day to apply for disaster assistance in that community is Jan. 18.
The Red Cross went door to door Monday in Samburg and Lake County. The organization will also be conducting in-person recovery planning at the Samburg Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
And people who live there are reminded that a donation center at the Assembly of God Church is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Also in Samburg, an out-of-state fire department donated a truck to the Samburg-Reelfoot Fire Department.
The truck was donated by firefighters in Appomattox, Virginia.
The crew gave the Tennessee department a 1990 Pierce Fire Engine, to replace the 1978 truck destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado.