PADUCAH— Friday, Dec. 13 is the last day to donate to the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive.
Many families are facing a pretty tough time providing gifts for their children this Christmas.
To donate, purchase an extra toy or two and bring the unwrapped toys to your local participating Regions Bank location listed below.
Community service organizations where you live will distribute the toys you donate.
Spirit of Giving 2019 - Kentucky
|Kentucky Regions Bank drop-off locations
|Address
|City
|Organization
|Benton Office
|507 Main Street
|Benton
|Toys for Kids
|Kentucky Oaks
|5025 Hinkleville Road
|Paducah
|Salvation Army
|Mayfield Plaza Office
|1104 Paris Road
|Mayfield
|Community Christmas Connection
|LaCenter
|312 Broadway
|LaCenter
|Family Focus
|Lone Oak Office
|2990 Lone Oak Road
|Paducah
|McCracken School Family Resource
|Murray University Office
|515 North 12th Street
|Murray
|Laker Christmas
|Paducah Downtown
|100 South 4th Street
|Paducah
|Paducah Cooperative Ministry
|Southside Paducah
|4111 Clarks River Road
|Paducah
|Livingston Co Family First
|West End Office
|2921 Broadway
|Paducah
|Paducah City Schools Family Resource
Spirit of Giving 2019 - Southern Illinois
|Southern Illinois Regions Bank drop-off locations
|Address
|City
|Organization
|Carbondale
|816 W. Main Street
|Carbondale
|Toys for Tots Marine Corps
|DuQuoin
|330 Southtowne Shopping Center
|DuQuoin
|Community Hope
|Marion Office
|1706 West DeYoung Street
|Marion
|Marine Corps League, Shawnee Detachment
|Murphysboro
|1217 Walnut Street
|Murphysboro
|Toys for Tots
Spirit of Giving 2019 - Southeast Missouri
|Southeast Missouri Regions Bank drop-off locations
|Address
|City
|Organization
|Dexter Main
|1028 Highway Business 60-W
|Dexter
|Stoddard County Children's Home
|Jackson East
|2210 East Jackson
|Cape Girardeau
|Jackson Police Department
|Kingshighway
|407 North Kingshighway
|Cape Girardeau
|The Toy Box
|Perryville Main
|32 0 North Main
|Perryville
|East Missouri Action Agency
|Scott City
|2400 Main Street
|Scott City
|The Toy Box
|Sikeston Main
|425 North Main
|Sikeston
|The Toy Box
|Ste. Genevieve
|675 Center Drive
|Ste. Gevevieve
|Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff Office (Shop with a Cop)
Spirit of Giving 2019 - Northwest Tennessee
|Northwest Tennessee Regions Bank drop-off locations
|Address
|City
|Organization
|Union City
|1702 West Reelfort Avenue
|Union City
|Boys and Girls Club
|Martin Plaza
|844 University Street
|Martin
|Santa's Helpers
|Tiptonville
|221 Church Street
|Tiptonville
|Boys and Girls Club