Spirit of Giving

PADUCAH— Friday, Dec. 13 is the last day to donate to the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive. 

Many families are facing a pretty tough time providing gifts for their children this Christmas.

To donate, purchase an extra toy or two and bring the unwrapped toys to your local participating Regions Bank location listed below.

Community service organizations where you live will distribute the toys you donate.

Spirit of Giving 2019 - Kentucky

Kentucky Regions Bank drop-off locations Address City Organization
Benton Office 507 Main Street Benton Toys for Kids
Kentucky Oaks 5025 Hinkleville Road Paducah Salvation Army
Mayfield Plaza Office 1104 Paris Road Mayfield Community Christmas Connection
LaCenter 312 Broadway LaCenter Family Focus
Lone Oak Office 2990 Lone Oak Road Paducah McCracken School Family Resource
Murray University Office 515 North 12th Street Murray Laker Christmas
Paducah Downtown 100 South 4th Street Paducah Paducah Cooperative Ministry
Southside Paducah 4111 Clarks River Road Paducah Livingston Co Family First
West End Office 2921 Broadway Paducah Paducah City Schools Family Resource

Spirit of Giving 2019 - Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Regions Bank drop-off locations Address City Organization
Carbondale 816 W. Main Street Carbondale Toys for Tots Marine Corps
DuQuoin 330 Southtowne Shopping Center DuQuoin Community Hope
Marion Office 1706 West DeYoung Street Marion Marine Corps League, Shawnee Detachment
Murphysboro 1217 Walnut Street Murphysboro Toys for Tots

Spirit of Giving 2019 - Southeast Missouri

Southeast Missouri Regions Bank drop-off locations Address City Organization
Dexter Main 1028 Highway Business 60-W Dexter Stoddard County Children's Home
Jackson East 2210 East Jackson Cape Girardeau Jackson Police Department
Kingshighway 407 North Kingshighway Cape Girardeau The Toy Box
Perryville Main 32 0 North Main Perryville East Missouri Action Agency
Scott City 2400 Main Street Scott City The Toy Box
Sikeston Main 425 North Main Sikeston The Toy Box
Ste. Genevieve 675 Center Drive Ste. Gevevieve Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff Office (Shop with a Cop)

Spirit of Giving 2019 - Northwest Tennessee

Northwest Tennessee Regions Bank drop-off locations Address City Organization
Union City 1702 West Reelfort Avenue Union City Boys and Girls Club
Martin Plaza 844 University Street Martin Santa's Helpers
Tiptonville 221 Church Street Tiptonville Boys and Girls Club