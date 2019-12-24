PADUCAH--'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the mall plenty of creatures were stirring for a last minute haul.
"I am last minute Christmas shopping," said Charlotte Chumbler, at Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah. "Yes sir I am."
The merchandise was hung on the shelves with care in hopes that Christmas shoppers soon would be there.
"Usually by this time I'm done I'm sitting at home watching everybody else laughing like look at all those last-minute," Chen Shelton. "Now here I am."
She is not alone. There are hundreds of others, but not everyone is here to get something for their mother.
Saint Nicholas took photos with the kids in the middle of the mall. You can just chalk it up to Christmas magic to how he'll make it on time to his sled.
There are many reasons to celebrate this season
"You always need to remember who we are celebrating for the Lord Jesus and he's the most important thing of all," Chumbler said.
Another shopper, Scott Stratman, added, "It's not all about the presents it's all about being together and being with family."
As shoppers walked out the store and eventually drove out of sight they might have said "Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!"
Not every gift is the perfect gift for Christmas. The National Retail Federation reports the day after Christmas is one of the biggest days to return holiday presents.