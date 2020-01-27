MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The last Chihuahua that was part of an animal abuse case in McCracken County has been adopted.
More than 50 Chihuahuas were rescued after they were found living in deplorable conditions.
Dopey, the very last of the dogs rescued, was adopted on Saturday.
The previous owners of the dogs, Harold and Jennifer Campbell, are both facing 51 counts of second-degree cruelty to animal.
They are also charged with contempt of court for missing two court appearances related to the animal cruelty investigation.
The Campbells are scheduled to go back to court on February 11.
The McCracken County Humane Society say they are happy that all the Chihuahuas have been adopted into loving homes.